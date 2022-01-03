BRATTLEBORO — Integrate a new habit into your routine this year, with Power Flow Yoga offered by The Brattleboro Recreation and Parks Department and Lissa Stark.
The classes are scheduled from 12 to 1 p.m. on Wednesdays and Fridays in the Brattleboro Recreation and Parks’ Gibson Aiken Center Gymnastics Room, 207 Main Street. The first Wednesday class will be Jan. 5 and the first Friday Jan. 7.
The course with Stark will focus on strengthening, toning, balance, flexibility, core, inversions and proper form.
Masks are required. A minimum of five participants is required to run the class. The fee for the class is: $40 Brattleboro residents for 4 Wednesday classes, $40 Brattleboro residents for 4 Friday classes and $60 for non-Brattleboro residents for the same. The drop-in rates are $15 for Brattleboro residents and $20 for non-Brattleboro residents.
Registration:
The department is now accepting online registration. In-person registration will be accepted Monday through Friday 9:00 a.m.-Noon and 1:00 p.m.-5:00 p.m. Please note that at this time all in person registrations must be in the form of cash or check.
To register online, please visit: register1.vermontsystems.com/wbwsc/vtbrattleboro.wsc/splash.html?InterfaceParameter=WebTrac_1
For more information call the Gibson Aiken Office at 802-254-5808 Monday to Friday 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1 to 5 p.m.