BRATTLEBORO — The Brattleboro Recreation and Parks Department and Tara Gordon are teaming up to offer Embodyoga Summer Series at Crowell Lot. Power up your presence and create Sun Circles in the Crowell lot this summer. Gordon will guide participants to explore and align with the collaborative forces at play within our bodies and within the life flourishing around us to revitalize and replenish your inner resources and feel more integrated, awake, alive and at one with your nature. Gordon has a 200-hour Embodyoga Teacher Certification.
The fee for this 12-week session is $120 for Brattleboro residents and $145 for non-residents. Participants also have the option of paying a daily fee, which is $12 for residents and $14 for non-residents. Each class will be an hour and fifteen minutes long. Gordon will be offering two classes a week for participants to choose from: Sundays, 9 to 10:15 a.m., or Thursdays from 5:30 to 6:45 p.m. The session will begin Sunday, June 20, and run until Thursday, Sept. 16..
Rain dates will be Tuesday’s from 5:30 to 6:45 p.m. and Fridays from 9 to 10:15 a.m. Make-up days will be Sunday, September 19, and Thursday, Sept. 23.
To register for this program, mail in your registration and payment to the Brattleboro Recreation and Parks Department, PO Box 513, Brattleboro, VT, 05031. Or you can stop by the office at 207 Main Street between 9 a.m. and noon and 1 to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. Call the Recreation and Parks Department Office at 802-254-5808 for more details.