KEENE, N.H. — Lucca Pozzi of Windham, Vermont is one of two scholarship recipients announced by The Monadnock Folklore Society for the 2021 first quarter.
The Johnny Trombly Scholarship supports and encourages young musicians interested in playing piano or other instruments for traditional New England dance music, an American dance music form that includes contra-dance and square dance music.
Lucca plays ukulele, but his instrument of choice is piano. He has been taking music lessons for seven years studying jazz, classical and his passion, traditional dance music. Besides playing music, Lucca also enjoys composing music, constructing and riding on mountain bike trails. An avid outdoorsman, he enjoys hiking, cross-country skiing, snowboarding, soccer and basketball. If that isn’t enough, Lucca draws and makes stop-motion videos with Legos for his YouTube channel. He is a junior counselor at Meadows Bee Farm, teaching and supporting younger budding farmers. Raised bilingually, Lucca is fluent in German. Lucca will be studying piano and hopes to attend the Traditional Youth Camp put on by the Brattleboro Music Center.
The other scholarship recipient, Natalia Blanchard of Nelson, N.H., started her music career in the Nelson Strings program, held at Nelson School. Natalia also takes voice lessons, loves reading, hiking, biking and camp, and is interested in foraging, plant and animal identification. During the pandemic cooking, baking and gardening have become a hobby. Soccer and gymnastics are non-pandemic activities. She is excited for the Nelson contra dances to resume and is thrilled to continue learning fiddle and hopes to play at future dances. Natalia will be studying with Becky Tracy of Brattleboro.
Residents of Cheshire, Sullivan or Hillsborough Counties (N.H.), the Upper Connecticut River Valley, and Windham County (Vt.) are welcome to apply for scholarships from The Monadnock Folklore Society. A full application can be viewed on monadnockfolk.org. Remaining deadlines are July 1, October 1 and January 1. Quarterly scholarships will be awarded until the annual scholarship fund is exhausted.