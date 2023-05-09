BRATTLEBORO — Speech titles this week are: "The Joy of Giving Gifts and the Importance of Reading the Fine Print" and "I Love Teaching." This Thursday at 6 p.m., go to Room 249 at the Vermont Technical College, Brooks House in downtown Brattleboro to hear the speeches in person. The public is welcome at no charge.
Two Toastmasters will evaluate the speeches, giving praise where warranted and mentioning opportunities for improvement. The meeting always includes extemporaneous speaking exercises, and reports from a grammarian and an "ah" counter.
This week, the annual election of the club's officers for the year beginning July 1 will be held.
Current members of BrattleMasters reside in Vermont, New Hampshire, Massachusetts and a virtual member lives in Tennessee. Since 1924, Toastmasters International has helped people from diverse backgrounds become more confident speakers, communicators, and leaders. For more details on the non-profit organization and the local club, go to https://brattleboro.toastmastersclubs.org.