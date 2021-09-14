DUMMERSTON — The Lydia Taft Pratt Library will host its End-Of-The-Summer-Reading-Program Extravaganza, on Friday, beginning at 3 p.m. Culminating a summer of activities designed to get kids excited about reading over the summer, the event will include the following:
In conjunction with the Vermont Fairy Tale Festival, Lydia Taft Pratt will be participating in The Great Dragon Egg Hunt. A dragon egg is hidden somewhere at the library. Starting at 3 p.m. and continuing all afternoon, it will be up to the children of Dummerston to find it.
At 4 p.m., there will be a program presented by the Southern Vermont Natural History Museum that includes live animal demonstrations, stories, and information about the natural world.
There will be book giveaways and prizes for children all day and they have mounted a StoryWalk of Kate Messner’s Over and Under the Pond.
At 6:30 p.m., the event will conclude with an outdoor showing of a well-known and well-loved animated film about dragons. Folks are encouraged to bring lawn chairs, picnic blankets, a picnic supper, and insect repellent.
The theme of this year’s Summer Reading Program, chosen by the Collaborative Summer Library Program (CSLP) has been Tails and Tales.
The activities on Friday are designed in keeping with the theme, incorporating both mythical and real animals and stories about them. Everyone is invited and welcome to attend. Children or their parents who kept a reading tracker of books read over the summer are encouraged to bring them for an extra prize.
Established 1914, the Lydia Taft Pratt Library is in the Dummerston Community Center at 150 West Street, in the heart of West Dummerston village.