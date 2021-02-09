GUILFORD — Broad Brook Grange will hold its annual Pre-Town Meeting on Thursday, Feb. 18 at 7 p.m. This year’s event will be online, via Zoom. Info on how to join the meeting is on the websites of Broad Brook Community Center, and on the Town of Guilford site, which have links below.
Town Meeting will be different this year, due to COVID, with no actual meeting. Instead, voting on articles will be by Australian ballot on Town Meeting Day.
Thus, this traditional Pre-Town Meeting — and an official informational meeting to be held by the Select Board online a week later — are the only opportunities for voters to hear details of the articles which will be voted on March 2, and to meet and discuss issues with the Select Board in advance of voting.
In addition, candidates for town offices are urged to Zoom in to introduce themselves to the voters. This is the only time before the vote for the public to meet and hear the candidates all at once.
Those interested in declaring as a write-in candidate should take this sole opportunity to appear before a group of voters.
With the consolidation of the former Guilford Town School District into the new unified Windham Southeast School District, there is no longer an annual School Meeting in the separate towns on Town Meeting Day. To provide a school-community connection for townspeople, the newly-formed Guilford Central School Leadership Advisory Council will join this online Pre-Town Meeting.
In addition to members of the Select Board and school council, voters will have the chance to hear from Shaun Murphy, one of Guilford’s representatives to the unified school board, and from State Rep. Sara Coffey with a legislative update and Q&A.
For info on how to join the Pre-Town Zoom Meeting follow this link to the Broad Brook Community Center Events page: https://broadbrookcommunitycenter.org/news-events
Or go to the town website: https://guilfordvt.com/broad-book-grange-annual-pre-town-meeting
The Town site also has other Town Meeting info.