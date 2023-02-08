BRATTLEBORO — Just before Valentine's Day on Feb. 9, a Pop-Up Pub Crawl will be held in downtown Brattleboro. Downtown shops will be open and selling special ideas, gifts and experiences perfect for Valentine's Day. Sip on spirits, beer, cider, wine and snacks while you gain inspiration.
This year, every stop will have a non-alcoholic option for those who prefer. Each year, commemorative tasting glasses are available with a purchase that tasters can use as they stroll. This year, Fire Arts Studio & ZPOTS will provide beautiful blown glass and clay shot glasses which will be available to purchase on the night of the event.
Fifteen shops and 15 "tastemakers" will be present and include:
- Taylor for Flowers - Vermont Distillers
- Altiplano - Barr Hill
- Beadniks - Zero Gravity Brewing
- Vermont Artisan Designs - St. Johnsbury Distillers
- Cara Wolff Jewelry - Silo Distillery
- Boomerang - A Vermont Table
- Saxton's River Distillery - The Good Spot
- The Lounge - Superfresh!
- The Collective - Bratt Food Coop
- ZPOTZ - Mad River Distillery
- First Proof Press - Stonecutter Spirits
- River Garden Marketplace - Frisky Cow Gelato
- A Vermont Table - Grafton Cheese
- Tierra Botanics - Heart Grown Wild
- Burrows Sports - Big Picture Farm
Check-in and tickets are available at The Stone Church. Each stop will offer a stamp which gets visitors closer to a prize. Everyone who obtains 14 stamps will be entered in a drawing to win a $100 gift card to any of our participating shops. Tickets will be $15 at the door.