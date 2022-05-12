BRATTLEBORO — Wildlife photographer Dara Carleton will give a presentation on bald eagles, including information about the local bald eagle population and share her photos taken in Windham County and Hinsdale, N.H. The event is scheduled for this Saturday at 4 p.m., at All Souls Church. Questions are welcome and encouraged.
The talk is part of the ongoing exhibit of wildlife photographs, the Peace of Wild Things, that is on view at the All Souls Church through mid-June. These photographs are an artistic reflection of her time immersed in nature and will hopefully serve as an inspiration to explore our local surroundings.
All Souls Church is located in the West Village Meeting House at 29 South St. Call 802-254-9377 (9 a.m. to noon, Tuesday through Friday). A slide show can be viewed at ascvt.org, and more information is available at daracarletonwildlifephotography.com.