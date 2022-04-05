BRATTLEBORO — Real Democracy with Tim Kipp and friends will be held at the Brooks Memorial Library or on Zoom at 6:30 p.m., Tuesday, April 12.
To join the Zoom meeting go to the website wecelebratedemocracycivilrightsforall.org and click on Next Up at the top right of the home page. The link to the meeting will be on the Next Up page.
The meeting will be recorded and will air on BCTV, the Vermont Media Exchange and WVEW 107.7 FM Brattleboro.
This presentation focuses on the nature of democracy and offers a reconceptualization of this greatest of human inventions. Tim Kipp is a retired history and political science teacher of 39 years and a political activist since the 1960s.