Market 32

The night crew at Market 32 by Price Chopper, in Brattleboro, works through the night to restock the shelves of the store as people buy supplies during the COVID-19 outbreak on Tuesday, March 17, 2020.

 KRISTOPHER RADDER — BRATTLEBORO REFORMER
SCHENECTADY, N.Y. — Price Chopper/Market 32 has reached an agreement to merge with Western New York-based supermarket chain Tops in a deal that will double both firms' collective footprint in the Northeast.

The merger with Tops Markets of Williamsville, N.Y., will create a mega company that will have nearly 300 outlets and more than 30,000 employees. The new parent company will be based at Price Chopper's headquarters in Schenectady, N.Y. The Price Chopper/Market 32 and Tops Markets businesses will retain their main offices in Schenectady and Williamsville, and will continue to be managed locally by their respective leaders.

“This merger marks a major step forward and collectively elevates our ability to compete on every level,” said Price Chopper/Market 32's President and CEO Scott Grimmett, who will serve as CEO of the new parent company.

Price Chopper/Market 32 operates Southern Vermont markets in Bennington, Manchester and Brattleboro, while Tops operates local markets in Rutland and Hoosick Falls, N.Y.

