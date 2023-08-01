BRATTLEBORO — Representatives from Pine Heights at Brattleboro Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation will be at the Brattleboro Senior Center next week for a special program, Eat Smart for a Healthy Heart.
In honor of National Wellness Month, the focus is on becoming better, brighter and stronger. Join in for healthy cooking discussion, demonstration and give away at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 9, at the Brattleboro Senior Center, 207 Main Street.
RSVP to Nina Willson at nwillson@NHCA.COM or call 802-257-0307.