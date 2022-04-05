GUILFORD — The Guilford Free Library has posted a number of programs and meetings coming up over the next couple weeks.
On Thursday, April 14, volunteers for the Guilford Gazette will hold a Zoom meeting beginning at 9 a.m. For a link, send an email to staff@guilfordfreelibraryvt.org. The group is developing the May edition. New members are invited. Bring an article you’ve written if you’d like it published in this or a future issue.
On Monday, April 18, the library's Board of Trustees will meet at 6:30 p.m. at the library or via Zoom (request a link at staff@guilfordfreelibraryvt.org).
On Wednesday, April 20, the library will host a Talk About Books program on "Persuasion" by Jane Austen, beginning at 6:30 p.m. Go to http://guilfordfreelibraryvt.blogspot.com/ for information about the book. Copies are available from the library at no charge.
The library also offers Storytime at 11 a.m. every Tuesday, in person or via Zoom. Cathi Wilken and Laura Lawson Tucker present a program of songs, fingerplays, books and activities for babies, toddlers and older siblings. Request the meeting link at staff@guilfordfreelibraryvt.org. No charge.
For more information about these and other programs, call the library at 802-257-4603.