BRATTLEBORO — Project Feed the Thousands’ 28th annual campaign against hunger in the community is in full swing, with multiple efforts underway to collect cash and non-perishable food items through the end of the year.
“Project Feed the Thousands is not only this region’s largest community food drive,” said Project Co-Chair Kelli Corbeil, owner of WTSA Radio. “Its mission impacts more individuals in this area than any other organization that I can think of. One out of every five households in our area is facing hunger, and sadly one in four children will go to bed hungry tonight.”
“The community goal this year is to raise $100,000 in cash, as well as to collect enough provisions for 300,000 meals,” reported Jeff Morse, Project co-chair. “We have received tremendous support from individuals, businesses, churches, and schools in the past, but this year’s goal is ambitious and achieving it will be challenging.”
Started in 1994 by Larry Smith, then of WTSA Radio, and George Haynes, former President of Brattleboro Savings and Loan, Project Feed the Thousands has continually strived to fill a need that has not declined. “The need continues to increase,” stated Haynes. “When Project Feed the Thousands was first conceived of, we never imagined that our mission would be so incredibly necessary all these years later — that the need would have increased so exponentially — that the number of people in need of help would grow to the levels we now see – that our efforts would become such a vital and fundamental component to the health and well-being of so many of our friends and neighbors.”
“Hunger has long been a hidden epidemic, and has only intensified since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Corbeil. “Some of our friends and neighbors who were food insecure prior to the pandemic are facing additional challenges. Others are now being impacted because of a job loss due to COVID, rising inflation, health concerns, or some other factor. These people include our senior citizens, veterans, single parents, and even two-parent households who simply don’t earn enough to make ends meet.”
Project Feed the Thousands has received major underwriting support from founding sponsor WTSA Radio, and from River Valley Credit Union for many years, which will continue under the newly formed 802 Credit Union.
“We rely heavily on individuals and businesses mailing in their generous, tax-deductible donations,” stated Morse. “Your cash contribution is maximized to its fullest extent when our area food shelves are able to use these funds to purchase food at the Vermont Food Bank at a greatly reduced rate, enabling them to stretch every dollar and help even more people. Donating cash is easy too. We have cash boxes out at some of our local banks and credit unions, as well as area convenience stores and other retail locations.”
“Food donations are another way people can help,” added Haynes. “Market 32, Hannaford, and the Brattleboro Food Co-op, along with many other locations, will serve as collection points, and donating is easy. We simply want every one, every time, to pick up extra item every single time they shop. Whether it’s an extra jar of peanut butter, an extra can of tuna fish, or an extra box of cereal, we want them to take advantage of in-store sales and promotions, and instead of stocking their pantries, we want them to pay it forward by donating something to someone in need. It couldn’t be easier!”
“The other major factor in our success is due to student involvement,” stated Corbeil. “Almost every school in the area — from pre-school, to elementary school, to high school, to some post-secondary schools — participates on some level, and I couldn’t be more proud of the support we receive from school administrators, teachers and other staff, and of course the students. We couldn’t do it without them.”
This year, donations of non-perishable food items to these food shelves will help feed thousands: Groundworks Food Shelf, St Brigid’s Kitchen and Loaves & Fishes Community Kitchen, all in Brattleboro; Guilford Cares Food Pantry; Bread of Life Food Pantry in Vernon; Hinsdale (N.H.) Food Pantry; Our Place Drop In Center in Bellows Falls; Putney Food Shelf; and Townshend Community Food Shelf. Food and supplies distributed through this campaign include peanut butter, canned fruits and vegetables, high-protein canned tuna and chicken, soup and crackers, pasta and sauces, breakfast cereal, and juice.
Monetary, tax-deductible, contributions may be sent to Project Feed the Thousands, c/o 802 Credit Union, PO Box 8366, Brattleboro VT 05304. You can also donate at projectfeedthethousands.org or gofundme.com/f/project-feed-the-thousands-2021.