BRATTLEBORO — Project Feed the Thousands organizers have announced that their recently completed campaign, now in its 27th year, has been an overwhelming success, raising almost $125,000 in cash contributions, along with collecting enough non-perishable food items to provide more than 340,000 nutritious meals to friends and neighbors facing food insecurity during these challenging times.
George Haynes, co-founder of Project Feed the Thousands, put it simply: “In a year when we perceived it to be improbable, if not impossible, to achieve at least last year’s campaign totals, the impossible happened. The impossible became a reality. This has been one of the most successful campaigns in our 27 year history, defying all expectations!
“For several years we benefitted from a large corporate donation from Entergy Vermont Yankee, and this of course, had a tremendous impact on our campaigns’ successes,” Haynes said. “Today, despite no longer receiving these funds, we are able to achieve incredible success. This is because we receive tremendous support from not only corporate donors and numerous businesses, both large and small, but also from the community as a whole. The generous contributions we receive from literally thousands of individuals has always been, and continues to be, a vital component to the realization of our goals. I am overwhelmed and overjoyed.”
Kelli Corbeil, campaign co-chair and owner of 96.7 WTSA and 99.5 The Beast Radio, echoed Haynes’ sentiment. “This community continues to amaze me, and we are so incredibly grateful to everyone for their ongoing support of Project Feed the Thousands,” Corbeil said. “We went into this campaign with the modest goal of raising $85,000 in cash and collecting enough non-perishable food items to provide 250,000 meals, which were the same goals as for the year before. We weren’t sure what to expect because of the COVID-19 pandemic, so we set our goals accordingly. What we ended up raising is nothing short of astonishing.”
Jeff Morse, strategic advisor at River Valley Credit Union, and Project Feed’s other co-chair, said, “We have an incredibly dedicated group of donors that have given annually since the campaign’s inception. They give consistently and are the bedrock of our success. This year, with all of the awareness brought about by the pandemic, many increased their donations generously, and the number of new contributors this year has been incredible. Words cannot express our gratitude.”
“Numerous local businesses, banks, stores, and offices typically participate in our campaign,” said Haynes. “Our expectation was that many of them would not be able to participate in the same way as they had in the past. We chose not to put out significant numbers for food bins and cash collection boxes out of safety concerns. Nonetheless, our local businesses found ways to participate and contribute towards the campaign’s overall success.”
“Unlike past years, we were not able to hold any large events, such as remote broadcasts,” said Corbeil, “which were unfortunate cuts to our normal fundraising mechanisms. But perhaps the most gratifying event that we had to eliminate was our popular ‘Fill the Bus’ Day for our students. With so many of our students attending school in a hybrid model, attending class only one or two days a week, or in some cases, fully remote, we chose not to reach out to the schools. We couldn’t envision a significant way for them to participate. Imagine how thrilled we were to have schools reach out to us, ultimately conducting very successful campaigns despite their challenges. The students in our community, along with their teachers, school administration, and other support staff, continue to enhance our campaign with unwavering support and we are forever grateful. School participation was probably the single-most gratifying aspect of this year’s campaign.”
“We added an additional fundraising tool this year,” said Morse, whose staff at RVCU handle much of the administrative duties. “We started a GoFundMe page this year, launching it on ‘Giving Tuesday’ in conjunction with an all-day radio-thon. Our campaign’s success this year was amplified by utilizing this social media outlet, and I’m grateful to Kelli (Corbeil) for implementing this key component. I want to take this opportunity to thank all of the businesses and individuals who contributed through this account. While we do not have the ability to personally and individually thank all those who gave through this website, we are eternally grateful for their generosity.”
Project Feed the Thousands was first launched in 1994 by Larry Smith, then of WTSA Radio, and George Haynes, former president of Brattleboro Savings and Loan. “When Project Feed the Thousands was first conceived of, we never imagined that our mission would be so incredibly necessary all these years later, and we certainly never envisioned a once-in-a-hundred-years pandemic,” said Haynes. “While the need continues to increase, and increased exponentially this year, our incredibly giving community has been able to meet the need.”
Nine area food shelves will benefit from this year’s campaign: Foodworks Food Shelf, St Brigid’s Kitchen and Loaves & Fishes Community Kitchen, all in Brattleboro; Guilford Cares Food Pantry; Bread of Life Food Pantry in Vernon; Hinsdale Food Pantry; Our Place Drop In Center in Bellows Falls; Putney Food Shelf; and Townshend Community Food Shelf.