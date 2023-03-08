BRATTLEBORO — Project Feed the Thousands organizers, board members, and food shelf representatives met recently at 802Credit Union to celebrate and announce that they have not only achieved their ambitious campaign goals, but overwhelmingly exceeded them.
Kelli Corbeil, Project Feed co-chair and owner of Four Seasons Meeting/WTSA Radio and 99.5 The BEAST, announced that the campaign raised $138,748 in cash and collected food items equivalent to 369,839 meals.
In announcing the campaign totals, Corbeil thanked the board, and the community at large, for their assistance in accomplishing “aspirational and seemingly unattainable goals” during what she knew was going to be a difficult year. “During one of our most challenging campaigns ever, the community came together, especially in the final weeks. In mid-December, with just two weeks left to go in the campaign, it didn’t look like we would make it. Contributions were lagging, and we had to cancel our annual ‘Fill the Bus’ event due to bad weather. Thankfully, increased media coverage helped us get the word out, and the last two weeks of December were phenomenal. What we have all accomplished collectively is something to be extremely proud of.
“We brought on new committee members this year, each assigned to a specific sector within our communities,” said Corbeil. “Each and every one of them embraced their roles wholeheartedly. Their efforts, coupled with tremendous support from our community, brought us to and past our goals. Everyone worked hard.”
In expressing her appreciation for our community, Corbeil added, “We are fortunate that we have had steadfast contributors who have consistently given year after year. They have truly sustained us, but this year in particular, we also noted that we had numerous new contributors, people who we don’t think have given in the past, who heard our message and responded by sending in their generous checks. This community is the epitome of what they say... it takes a village.”
“When we started planning early last year, we knew we were facing an uphill battle,” stated George Haynes, campaign co-founder. “Inflation was looming, and meetings with food shelf representatives revealed just how great our challenge was going to be. We learned that senior citizens were facing increasingly difficult times. Social Security was not keeping pace with inflation, and seniors were using the food shelves to supplement their food budget in ever-increasing numbers. Food shelf representatives reported that their clients were facing not only unprecedented increases in food costs but also increasing costs in housing, heating, and everyday essentials that everyone needs. COVID relief programs, designed to help communities impacted by the global pandemic, were being eliminated at the worst time possible. It was a double whammy.
“We were cautious when we set our campaign goals of $100,000 and 300,000 meals,” added Haynes. “We knew that everyone was struggling with inflation, that people who had given in the past might not be able to contribute this time around. Times are tough; there’s no doubt about it. The fact that we surpassed our goals, even in this difficult economic climate, shows just how compassionate the people in this community are.”
The campaign’s other co-chair, John Sciacca, knew from his many years as general manager at Brattleboro Subaru that Project Feed the Thousands was an organization he wanted to be a part of. “When Kelli and George approached me last year and asked me to be a part of this project, I knew I had to. It was an easy yes. Meeting with food shelf representatives later in the year gave me a glimpse of just how impactful this campaign has been, how the food shelves really need us to continue our mission to help them help others in need. I am so proud of this committee... and this community. For years, I have observed the incredible work that the Project Feed committee does, and my team at Subaru has helped during past campaigns, but now that I am a part of this extraordinary group, I simply cannot express how impressed I am with this committee and with this community.
“802 Credit Union, along with Celina Ayers and her team, have been incredibly supportive, continuing what River Valley Credit Union had done for many years. Their contributions of not only cash but also numerous employee hours and other resources have been instrumental to our success. Their commitment allows us to pass on one hundred percent of the funds we collect to the nine area food shelves that we support, helping them with their missions. 802Credit Union has picked up all of the overhead. We are grateful.”
“I have been doing this for almost 30 years,” said Haynes. “Next year will be our 30th campaign, and while in the beginning, we had hoped that food insecurity was a problem that would eventually be solved and the need for our project would be eliminated, it is abundantly clear that our mission needs to continue, and it will. We are all committed to making it happen.”
Nine area food shelves are supported with the funds that Project Feed the Thousands raises annually. They are Foodworks (Groundworks Collaborative), Brigid’s Kitchen, Loaves and Fishes, Bread of Life Food Pantry (Vernon), Putney Food Shelf, Townshend Food Pantry, Guilford Cares Food Pantry, Our Place Drop-In Center (Bellows Falls), and the Hinsdale Food Pantry.
Project Feed the Thousands will continue to accept donations year-round. Checks can be mailed to Project Feed the Thousands, c/o 802 Credit Union, PO Box 8366, Brattleboro VT, 05304. Contributions can also be made online at www.projectfeedthethousands.org or through their GoFundMe page www.gofundme.com/f/Project-Feed-The-Thousands-2022.