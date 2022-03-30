BRATTLEBORO — Project Feed the Thousands organizers have lauded their recently completed campaign, now in its 28th year, as an overwhelming success, raising more cash than last year and surpassing its meal goal of 300,000.
According to Kelli Corbeil, campaign co-chair, the annual campaign brought in over $132,000 in cash contributions, along with enough non-perishable food items to provide more than 320,000 nutritious meals during the coming months.
“Once again, the improbable happened,” stated George Haynes, co-founder of Project Feed the Thousands. “The previous year’s campaign was incredibly successful, and we attributed that success to the pandemic and the public’s heightened awareness of the challenges that so many of our friends and neighbors face on a daily basis. We didn’t know what to expect this year, but as always, our community has responded with empathy and compassion and they have made the improbable a reality.”
Corbeil echoed Haynes’ sentiments. “We set a goal of raising $100,000 and collecting non-perishable food items that would provide 300,000 meals to those in need. We knew that this was a lofty goal, but we also knew that this community has never disappointed and has always risen to whatever challenges it encountered. I am so incredibly proud of this community. When the need is the greatest, the response is the greatest.”
Nine area food shelves will benefit from the campaign: Foodworks Food Shelf, St Brigid’s Kitchen and Loaves & Fishes Community Kitchen, both in Brattleboro; Guilford Cares Food Pantry; Bread of Life Food Pantry in Vernon; Hinsdale Food Pantry; Our Place Drop In Center in Bellows Falls; Putney Food Shelf and Townshend Community Food Shelf.