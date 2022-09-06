BRATTLEBORO — Senior Solutions, the Council on Aging for Southeastern Vermont is kicking off "a new and exciting project." As the first organization to be granted the Public Health AmeriCorps Grant, the council will be establishing a strong squad of volunteers of all ages in the Southeastern Vermont region.
These volunteers will receive training, support and can enhance their career opportunities. AmeriCorps members will also receive a tax-free stipend as they work with families of individuals who suffer from debilitating conditions such as Parkinson’s and dementia.
By giving a few hours each week, individuals can make a huge difference in the lives of family caregivers and their loved ones. Contact Victoria at Valleman@seniorsolutionsvt.org for more information and to be part of this first wave of AmeriCorps Members.