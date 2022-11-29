BRATTLEBORO — Vermont Humanities 2022-23 season of First Wednesdays lectures continues at 7 p.m. on Dec. 7. in the Brooks Memorial Library, 224 Main St.
Professor David Mills will present Pandemic Architecture: Two Centuries of Disease and Design. Based on research interests that lie at the intersection of philosophy, religion, art, and architecture, Mills will explore how public health crises in the past two centuries have prompted changes to the buildings, skylines, and streetscapes of our cities.
Mills is a professor of Interdisciplinary Studies and Dean of the Core Division and International Education at Champlain College in Burlington.
A statewide non-profit organization founded in 1974, Vermont Humanities uses the humanities to connect with people across Vermont to create just, vibrant, and resilient communities and to inspire a lifelong love of learning. Learn more at www.vermonthumanities.org.
The Brattleboro lecture series is funded through the support of the Friends of Brooks Memorial Library. See the full series program at: https://www.vermonthumanities.org/programs/attend/first-wednesdays/library-schedules/first-wednesdays-brattleboro/.
The program is free and open to the public and is accessible to people in wheelchairs. For more information, visit www.brookslibraryvt.org or call 802-254-5290.