BRATTLEBORO — Find out what bicycle and other improvements have been proposed at the Brattleboro Walk/Bike Plan’s second public meeting on Monday, Nov. 28.
The first public meeting for the Walk/Bike Action Plan was held in late September. Based on that feedback, the gaps in the town’s walking and bicycling network, and in consideration of future town and VTrans projects, some recommendations have been developed. They have been categorized into short, medium, and long-term projects that will further connect the town’s evolving network of sidewalks, bike facilities, and shared-use paths.
Everyone is encouraged to join in for the second public meeting on Monday, Nov. 28, from 6:30 to 8 p.m. and see what has been proposed. Be prepared to share your thoughts on the projects themselves and their sequencing.
The meeting will be held virtually on Zoom, and also in person at the Select Board Meeting Room at the Municipal Center. The Zoom meeting link is https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85250321051?pwd=bUJvUXFIQkRka3BtNGpMUkJKTFJYQT09 or call 877-853-5247 (Meeting ID: 852 5032 1051 / Passcode is 608591).
The presentation and video recording of the first public meeting can be found at https://www.brattleboro.org/index.asp?SEC=2CB22546-F959-4A03-B179-60D7295CD090&Type=B_BASIC.
The project’s StoryMap provides background on the project, and maps showing the locations of areas in need of improvement at https://arcg.is/1Oe04q.