BRATTEBORO — A meeting for Brattleboro's Stormwater Master Planning Process to develop strategies for design, funding and implementation of the best stormwater management practices is set for May 4, from 2 to 3 p.m., via Zoom.
The project team, led by Watershed Consulting Associates, wants the community to learn more about stormwater issues and possibilities in Brattleboro, and give feedback on priorities and concerns.
The link to join is: us06web.zoom.us/j/89899632573.
If you are unable to attend, visit the project website at storymaps.arcgis.com/collections/e720cd53529b4c0aa96ba74dc3387e11?item=1 for more information and to take the web survey. The survey link will be open until May 20.
This project is funded by the Department of Environmental Conservation. Work on the Master Plan is being led by Watershed Consulting with assistance from the SE Group. For questions, contact Sue Fillion, Brattleboro Planning Director at sfillion@brattleboro.org or 802-251-8112.