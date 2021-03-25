BRATTLEBORO — The second public meeting for the Route 9 Bicycle Scoping Study will be held at 6 p.m. Monday, March 29, via Zoom.
This presentation and discussion will be focused around the alternatives along the corridor which have been developed and analyzed based on the feedback collected during the first public meeting. The public is invited to share ideas and thoughts on the future of mobility, safety, and accommodations for all modes of travel along this corridor.
Join in at bit.ly/2NUJJj2 or call 877-853-5247 (Meeting ID: 843 2621 8610; Passcode: 859300).
Visit the project website at bit.ly/3lP5AEM.
Contact Sue Fillion, Planning Director at sfillion@brattleboro.org or 802-251-8112.