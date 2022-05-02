BRATTLEBORO — The development benefits of community radio. The cultural and social importance of food traditions. The sustainability of study abroad. Those are just a few of the timely subjects that will be addressed May 3-5 as SIT master’s degree candidates present their final capstone projects online. Members of the public are invited to attend the presentations by 12 graduate students. The full schedule and program descriptions are available on the SIT website.
Several of the students are completing one-year global master’s degree programs in Humanitarian Assistance and Crisis Management, and in Diplomacy and International Relations. In this format, students complete their coursework at SIT centers abroad and conduct a final semester of research at their choice of location.
Other capstone presenters are completing SIT part-time hybrid programs – in International Education, Sustainable Development, and Intercultural Service, Leadership and Management. With this format, MA programs take place online with brief residencies in Vermont and abroad.
To earn her MA in Sustainable Development, Jillian Hermansky researched the impact of community radio on community development in the United States. Hermansky’s presentation will address her findings that “community radio provides direct development benefits to communities such as aiding in grassroots initiatives, community building, empowering community members, promoting diversity and inclusion, among others.”
In another capstone – on foodways in Chile – International Education MA candidate Kayla Weiss will address “food studies as a method of cultural education that fosters environmental stewardship.”
Megan Zacher, completing her MA in Sustainable Development, will address the sustainability of study abroad programs. Zacher notes: “The cultural exchange implied in travel aspires to benefit both host communities and students’ home institutions. However, education abroad has negative environmental impacts incongruent with many sustainability efforts.”
To hear any of the 12 capstones, contact Kim Lier at kim.lier@sit.edu to RSVP and receive a link.