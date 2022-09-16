BRATTLEBORO — The public is invited to join the staff and Board of Directors for BCTV's annual members' meeting on Monday, Sept. 21, at 6 p.m. The meeting will be held in Room 306 on the third floor of the Brattleboro Municipal Center, 230 Main St. It will also be streamed live on BCTV's Facebook page. Executive director Cor Trowbridge will share the State of the Station report, and the results of board elections will be announced. Members and the public are welcome to share comments and suggestions in person or via Facebook comment. Refreshments will be served.
There are two open board seats, with two current members running for reelection. BCTV members will elect the board via e-ballot prior to the meeting. Find information about board members and candidates at: brattleborotv.org/board
A challenge for the upcoming year is that BCTV's channel numbers have been changed for the second time in as many years. As of Oct. 17, BCTV's channel numbers on Comcast will be 1078 and 1079 (formerly 1075 & 1085). On a positive note, hear about plans to update the studio facility in 2023.
More information at brattleborotv.org or by calling 802-257-0888.