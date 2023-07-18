WESTMINSTER — The Windmill Hill Pinnacle Association (WHPA) is inviting public comment through July 31 on its latest Conservation Management Plan available at https://windmillhillpinnacle.org/images/about/WHPA_Conservation_Mgt_Plan_2023_v7.pdf.
The WHPA Reserve encompasses five blocks of land totaling about 2,725 acres and 25.7 miles of trails in the towns of Westminster, Rockingham, Grafton, Athens, Brookline, and Townshend, Vermont. Comments on the plan via email are welcome through July 31, 2023, at WHPAtrails@gmail.com.
The WHPA is a nonprofit founded in 1992 whose mission is to conserve and make accessible the lands along the Windmill Hill Ridge and nearby areas.