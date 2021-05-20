MONTPELIER — Vermont Agency of Natural Resources Secretary Julie Moore invites the public to join her on Tuesday, May 25 from 4 to 5 p.m. for a virtual conversation about climate change in Vermont. Secretary Moore will talk about the work of the Vermont Climate Council and provide an update on the upcoming Climate Action Plan.
“Many of the activities and pursuits that define Vermont, from maple sugaring to skiing to agriculture and forestry, are climate sensitive,” said Secretary Moore, in a statement. “And the work needed to do our part to address climate change is big. Achieving Vermont’s climate action goals will affect many aspects of our everyday lives – from how we get from place to place to the things we grow to the goods we produce. It is therefore essential to engage as many Vermonters as possible in this work.”
Last year, the Vermont Legislature passed the Global Warming Solutions Act (GWSA), which created legally binding emission reduction targets. The Act requires the state to reduce greenhouse gas pollution to 26 percent below 2005 levels by 2025. Emissions would need to be 40 percent below 1990 levels by 2030 and 80 percent below by 2050. In addition to the emission reductions required by the statute, the law also directs the Council to consider opportunities for long-term carbon sequestration and enhance the resilience of Vermont’s communities and ecosystems. In service of the GWSA, the legislature created a Vermont Climate Council charged with developing a Climate Action Plan by Dec. 1 of this year that lays out an implementation strategy for the transformative change required by the statute.
Secretary Moore will be joined by Jane Lazorchak, the state’s Global Warming Solutions Act Director. At the meeting, Jane will discuss the work of the Climate Council, including the effort to stand up the subcommittees where the majority of the strategies and recommendations will be developed for the Council to consider, as well as the ongoing public engagement opportunities which provide Vermonters a seat at the table in informing this work from the onset.
While the meeting will begin with a conversation on climate change, it will not be limited to this topic. The secretary encourages Vermonters to bring their questions and concerns about a wide range of natural resources topics to the meeting.
Join the public meeting virtually or by phone by calling 802-828-7667 (code: 868107321). To learn more about the work of the Vermont Climate Council, visit https://aoa.vermont.gov/content/vermont-climate-council. For more information about this conversation, visit the event page.