SAXTONS RIVER — The Saxtons River Village Trustees will hold two meetings this week to determine new uses for 37 Main St., once known as The Dish restaurant. A UMass Consulting Team will lead the first event at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 29, at Main Street Arts, with food and drink offered at 6 p.m. The team will also be on hand to hear local opinions, Saturday, Oct. 1, in front of the Saxtons River Post Office and the Village Market from 9 a.m. to noon.
The building at 37 Main Street has been a photography studio, automobile repair garage, hardware store and restaurant before Main Street Arts used it to store stage property. Two brownfield studies and an engineering report determined that the site should be limited to nonresidential use; given the cost to rehabilitate the structure, demolition seems inevitable. The town of Rockingham applied for the municipal planning grant which funds the 37 Main Street project.