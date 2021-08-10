MONTPELIER – State planners invite the public to attend one of two meetings this month to hear a presentation and offer their comments and suggestions on the state’s West, Williams, Saxtons Rivers and adjacent Connecticut River Tributaries Tactical Basin Draft Plan. This Plan has been developed to protect and restore rivers, lakes, and wetlands in southeastern Vermont from Weston to Brattleboro.
The Tactical Basin Plan identifies actions designed to protect or improve rivers, lakes and wetlands through cost-effective projects, including floodplain restorations and dam removals. The plan includes 97 priority strategies focused on water quality and aquatic habitat. One such project is the proposed restoration of the Herricks Cove and Retreat Meadows wetlands which are expected to improve both flood resiliency and habitat for several rare species.
“We want to hear what the public thinks of the Draft Tactical Basin Plan because the plan will guide every water quality project in the region for the next five years,” Margo Ghia, Natural Resources Planner for Windham Regional Commission, said in a statement.
State and regional planners will be offering two similar public meetings where participants can learn more about the actions identified in the draft plan and provide feedback on the plan. More information about the dates and locations of these hybrid in-person & virtual meetings is available at https://dec.vermont.gov/water-investment/watershed-planning/tactical-basin-planning/basin11 along with the draft plan and an interactive StoryMap on the Plan. Paper copies can be requested, and comments can be submitted via e-mail, by contacting Marie Caduto at Marie.Caduto@vermont.gov or 802-490-6142.
The public comment period runs from August 2 to 27.
Meetings:
Aug 11 at 6 p.m. at Townshend Town Hall, 2006 Route 30 and via Zoom (register in advance at https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZIpceqorTMqGNWIRZVbA17Tg0fajoNyDb4R).
Aug 17 at 6 p.m. at Main Street Arts, 35 Main Street in Saxtons River, and via Zoom (register in advance at https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZwsd-yqrj4sHNUutHslWcvFFKLMVvN2TEmB).