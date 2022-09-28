BRATTLEBORO — The public is invited to attend a forum featuring the candidates running to represent Windham County in the Vermont State Senate.
The event will take place from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Monday, Oct. 3, at Epsilon Spires, 190 Main Street. The forum will also be streamed live on Brattleboro Community Television’s (BCTV) Facebook page, broadcast live on Comcast Channel 1085 and available on brattleborotv.org.
Candidates slated to attend are Democrats Wendy Harrison and Nader Hashim, Republican Rick Morton, and Independent Tim Wessel.
This year is the first in 20 years that both of Windham County’s two seats are open, as incumbent Becca Balint has stepped down as Senate president pro tempore to run for Congress, and colleague Jeanette White is retiring after serving for two decades.
This free event is sponsored by the Brattleboro Area Chamber of Commerce, Brattleboro Community Television, The Commons, Epsilon Spires and Vermont Independent Media’s Media Mentoring Project.
Voters with questions for the candidates can submit them to kate@commonsnews.org.