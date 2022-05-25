BRATTLEBORO — Everyone is invited to a Picnic on the Playground at the Neighborhood Schoolhouse this Saturday, to meet the new head of school and hear about all the progress made since the school was threatened with closure earlier this year.
Neighborhood School welcomes Jocelyn York as the new head of school beginning in June. York has been supporting students and their families in Vermont in a variety of capacities for the past 10 years. She graduated from Goddard College with a Master of Education in school counseling, focusing on early childhood education, antiracist education, rural education, and support of neurodivergent students.
“We are thrilled to have found such an authentic and qualified person to lead the charge at Neighborhood Schoolhouse. She is community minded and really identifies with the collaborative and outdoor spirit of NSH,” Brenda Siegel, current board member, alum and former parent, said in a statement. York believes that quality learning occurs best when students feel emotionally safe and know that their efforts will be valued. She is a strong proponent of nature-based education, and strives to meet individual students where they are both academically and emotionally.
"I am overjoyed to be given the opportunity to lead the Neighborhood Schoolhouse into its next chapter! I embrace the NSH mission to inspire a lifelong love of learning and to provide students with the skills they need to contribute to their communities as insightful, effective, caring individuals," York said in a statement.
Neighborhood Schoolhouse has been a part of the Brattleboro community for over 40 years. Like many nonprofits, the past two years brought unanticipated challenges. Community members led a successful drive to keep Neighborhood Schoolhouse open after its early education program faced the possibility of closure in February and the middle school at the end of the school year. NSH says it now has a robust board and a thriving program, but needs continuing support from the community to carry on its mission.
The Picnic on the Playground will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on the school grounds at 231 Western Avenue. There will be food for sale from Jaci’s BBQ Joint, live music by Parlor Ruckus, a silent auction and a 50/50 raffle, and baked goods for sale.
Visit the NSH website at www.neighborhoodschoolhouse.com or email enrollment@neighborhoodschoolhouse.com if you are interested in learning more or taking a tour.