DUMMERSTON — The Landmark Trust USA invites the public to a Snow Golf Skills Competition: Chip, Drive, & Putt for Preservation, from 12:30 to 3 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 26, at Scott Farm, 707 Kipling Road.
Tickets for this fundraising event are $25, and advance registration is suggested.
The LTUSA is a nonprofit historic preservation organization that has restored and operates Naulakha, the 1892 home of author Rudyard Kipling, as well as four other Vermont properties. According to the U.S. Golf Association, Kipling invented Snow Golf at Naulakha following his introduction to the game by Sir Arthur Conan Doyle of Sherlock Holmes fame.
The competition will feature six skills challenges — including Chipping Skeeball, Longest Drive, and Blindfolded Pick-A-Club — and 1 hole. Players may register solo or with friends or family, and prizes will be awarded for best overall score, best score on each challenge, and more. Snacks and drinks will be provided, and all players are entered to win a $250 LTUSA gift certificate.
“As stewards of Naulakha, we’re excited to bring the game back to life right where it was born for a fun wintery fundraiser while giving the community a great way to engage with our historic properties,” said Executive Director Susan McMahon. “Golfers looking to keep their skills sharp and those who just think hitting a foam golf ball around in the snow sounds like fun will have a blast in support of an important cause.”
For more information and registration, visit https://landmarktrustusa.org/snow-golf. All proceeds from the event support the historic preservation work of The Landmark Trust USA, helping maintain the nonprofit’s historic properties, produce place-based educational programs, and save additional historic buildings.