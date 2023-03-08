BRATTLEBORO — The Brattleboro Select Board will hold two pre-town meeting information forums in the coming weeks: Wednesday, March 15, to discuss Representative Town Meeting articles, including the budget; and Wednesday, March 22, to discuss bond vote articles. Both meetings will be held at Academy School and will begin at 7 p.m.
Just prior to each Informational Meeting, at 6:30 p.m., Town Meeting members of each district will be available to meet with constituents to offer residents an opportunity to share their views and discuss articles to be voted on at the annual meeting. Also, at that time, all three districts will be accepting nominations to fill town meeting member vacancies for one year.
Windham 7/Brattleboro District 1 has 12 seats to appoint; Windham 8/Brattleboro District 2 has four seats to appoint; and Windham 9/Brattleboro District 3 has four seats to appoint.
Any residents from any of these districts interested in being considered for this position should be present at Wednesday's 6:30 p.m. caucus. Classroom locations at Academy School for each caucus will be posted in the school lobby that evening. The public is invited to attend their district’s caucus and stay for the information meeting.
Free child-care will be provided at both meetings.