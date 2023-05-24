DUMMERSTON — The Landmark Trust USA invites the community to experience famed British author Rudyard Kipling's 1892 home and its expansive garden and grounds firsthand on June 4 and 5 at the historic preservation nonprofit's largest annual event and fundraiser - the Naulakha Estate & Rhododendron Tour.
Normally open only to guests renting the properties for overnight accommodation, Naulakha, its Carriage House and the Stables Museum chronicling the Kipling family's life in Vermont swing open their doors to all for two days each June. The Rhododendron Tour is the only regular event each year when the property is open to the public and is a rare opportunity to experience the historic property firsthand. Naulakha served as home to the Kiplings from 1892 to 1896 and was the only home ever built for Rudyard Kipling. It is listed in the National Register of Historic Places and is one of only 18 National Historic Landmarks in Vermont.
Visitors will have the opportunity to take a self-guided tour to learn about the property's history and architecture, sit at the desk where "The Jungle Book" was written, wander the famous Rhododendron Tunnel, and enjoy the expansive grounds and gardens, including the oldest tennis court in Vermont. Picnics on the front lawn overlooking the rolling hills beyond are welcome as well.
"We love opening up these amazing historic homes and gardens for the public to enjoy each year," said Executive Director Susan McMahon. "There's nothing quite like the inspiration that comes from being in the space where history happened. A stroll through Naulakha and its glorious Rhododendron Tunnel followed by a picnic with a view is the perfect way to usher in a Vermont summer!"
The Naulakha Estate & Rhododendron Tour will take place from 1 to 5 p.m. on Sunday, June 4, and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Monday, June 5. Tickets are $25, and pre-registration online is encouraged. On-site registration will be available as space allows.
For more information and registration, visit https://landmarktrustusa.org/rhododendron-tour.