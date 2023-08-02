BRATTLEBORO — The public is invited to hear SIT research addressing climate change, refugee resettlement, international education and more during special presentations planned for all next week. Students completing master's degree programs at SIT Graduate Institute will present their final capstone research projects Aug. 7-10, ahead of SIT's annual commencement on Aug. 12.
The schedule is as follows:
MONDAY
• 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Marcella McNerney, MA in Climate Change and Global Sustainability: The U.S. Government’s Global Food Security Strategy and the Effectiveness of Agriculture-led Growth through the Perspectives of Climate Change and Sustainability.
Mary Thibodeau, MA in Humanitarian Assistance and Crisis Management: Decolonizing WASH Practices Between National Policies and International Standards: A case study in Tanzania.
• 2 to 3:30 p.m.
Frederick Bentley, MA in Sustainable Development Practice: Equity in Urban Green Space: How access to urban green space is addressed in Albany, New York.
Aaron Thompson, MA in Sustainable Development Practice (Hybrid): Responding to Disproportionate Skin Cancer Rates in Adult Men Aged 18-60.
TUESDAY
• 9 to 10:30 a.m.
Anna Long, MA in Conflict Transformation: Using Community Organizing Best Practices to Re-Design the DART Organizers' Institute.
Lucie Lagodich, MA in Climate Change and Global Sustainability: Sustainable Energy Distribution Methods at the Azraq and Za’atari Refugee Camps, Jordan: A refugee perspective.
• 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Deborah-Julie Katsuva, MA in Diplomacy and International Relations: Aesthetic Suffering: The danger of poverty porn and single stories of catastrophe.
Joseph Fox-Sowell, MA in Humanitarian Assistance and Crisis Management: The Impact of Exercise and Sports on the Psychosocial Well-Being of Syrian Refugee Youth.
• 2 to 3:30 p.m.
Jennifer Tolman, MA in Diplomacy and International Relations: Navigating Real World Conditions: Monitoring & Evaluation in USAID Projects.
Jona Block, MA in Humanitarian Assistance and Crisis Management: No Integration Without Employment: Asylum-Seekers in Serbia and their search for work.
WEDNESDAY
• 9 to 10:30 a.m.
Sebastian Chavez, MA in Diplomacy and International Relations: Masters Abroad.
• 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Jarred Haynes, MA in Sustainable Development Practice: Public Participation in Alaskan Subsistence Management: Rurality and “meaningful” participation.
THURSDAY
• 9 to 10:30 a.m.
Brenda Belcher, MA in Intercultural Service, Leadership and Management: An Analysis of Communication-related Information and Services Offered to Parents of Deaf Children in Puerto Rico.
George Kasch, MA in Sustainable Development Practice: Common Pool Resource Management and Conflict Resolution: A case study of two self-governed irrigation schemes in Ntcheu, Malawi.
• 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Sarah Rauf, MA in Diplomacy and International Relations: Opportunity Discrimination: Resettlement efforts made by NGOs in the United States.
Kerri Pike Knapp, MA in International Education (Hybrid): International K-12 Schools Seeking U.S. Accreditation: An analysis of the rationales involved in earning accreditation through the Western Association of Schools and Colleges.
Members of the public are invited to attend any of these virtual presentations. Email kim.lier@sit.edu to RSVP and receive a link.