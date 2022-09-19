BRATTLEBORO — Brattleboro Planning Services will hold a virtual public meeting from 6:30 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Sep. 22, to discuss the locations in Brattleboro most in need of attention from a pedestrian or bicyclist's perspective and some potential solutions.
This will be the first of two public meetings for the Walk and Bike Action Plan. The goal is to share what community members have shared and start determining how best to prioritize and fund the projects and maintenance required to keep bicyclists, pedestrians, and transit riders safe and comfortable as they get around town. Although virtual, this will be an interactive meeting that includes a two-way discussion about potential targeted solutions through live polling and audience questions.
The Walk and Bike Action Plan has generated over 200 comments on the challenges and opportunities for better walking and biking in Brattleboro through an interactive map that can be accessed at www.brattleboro.org in the News section or at https://arcg.is/10e04q.
The meeting will take place on Zoom. The meeting link is https://us02web.zoom.us/i/82924533273?pwd=NmhiQUJOUWswWDZ5dDZqOGIrRUhQdz09 or call 877-853-5247 (Meeting ID is 829 2453 3273 / Passcode is 005853).
People who do not have access to a computer or phone to join the meeting may participate by coming to the Select Board Meeting Room at the Municipal Center.