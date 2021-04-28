BRATTLEBORO — There will be a virtual public information meeting on Thursday, May 6, to discuss the upcoming vote on a proposal to renovate Academy School in Brattleboro.
On Tuesday, May 11, voters in Brattleboro, Dummerston, Guilford and Putney will be asked to approve financing for renovations to the Academy School which will include an addition and updates to student learning environments (grades K-6). The estimated cost of the improvements is $2,000,000. Included in the renovations will be the addition of a new wing, replacement windows, and updated heating and ventilation improvements. Energy efficient products, processes, mechanical equipment and designs will be used. Due to COVID-19 and social distancing, voters are strongly encouraged to vote through absentee ballot.
The information meeting on May 6 will be held via Zoom, beginning at 7 p.m. For a link to the meeting and more information on the proposal, visit the Windham Southeast School District website at sites.google.com/wsesu.org/wsesdboard/home.
To request an absentee ballot go to “My Voter Page” at https://mvp.vermont.gov Be sure to update your physical and mailing address, or you can contact your Town Clerk at the number or email listed below:
• Brattleboro: 802-251-8157, hfrancis@brattleboro.org
• Dummerston: 802-257-1496, townclerk@dummerston.org
• Guilford: 802-254-6857, ellymajonen@guilfordvt.net
• Putney: 802-387-5862 (ext. 13), clerk@putneyvt.org
Absentee ballots must be returned to your town clerk not later than 7 p.m. on Tuesday, May 11, to be counted.
If you are not currently registered to vote, go to the online voter registration page at https://olvr.vermont.gov or contact your Town Clerk.
When and where to vote in-person by town (polls in each town will be open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.):
• Brattleboro: Drive-thru/walk-thru at the Windham Regional Career Center, 80 Atwood St.
• Dummerston: Dummerston Town Office, 1523 Middle Road.
• Guilford: Guilford Town Office, 236 School Road.
• Putney: Putney Fire Station, 21 Carl Snyder Drive.