PUTNEY — The Putney Public Library kicks off its youth Summer Reading Program with a puppet show by Modern Times Theater on Wednesday, July 7 (rain date July 12) at 11 a.m.
“The Perils of Mr. Punch, Episode #58: That’s the Story of My Life” is an updated classic that follows the troubles and travails of puppetry’s favorite loudmouth, Mr. Punch. The skillfully operated hand puppets are made of garbage and up-cycled material, and are chock full of surprises and tricks, as is the elaborate stage. It’s a low-tech, old-time spectacle, entertaining to children of all ages from one to one hundred.
Kids can also sign up for Putney Library’s Summer Reading Program, a self-paced non-competitive reading program designed to keep families reading through the summer. This year’s theme is Tails & Tales. Kids and their families will learn about animals in their backyards and around the globe. Join in on Wednesdays and Fridays starting July 7 for special story times, presenters and activities including; a Stuffed Animal Sleepover Party, Ask A Scientist, Animal Yoga, Incredible Insects with Bonnyvale Environmental Education Center and All About Goats! with the Retreat Farm.
See the full schedule at Putneylibrary.org or pick up a schedule at the Putney Public Library during the new open hours: Mondays, 10:30 a.m to 3:30 p.m.; Wednesdays, 1 to 6 p.m.; Fridays, 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
All programs are free and open to all kids and their adults. The Putney Public Library’s Summer Reading Program is supported by the Vermont Department of Libraries, Children’s Literacy Foundation and The Summer Matters for All Grant.