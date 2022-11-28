BURLINGTON — Six Vermont communities are receiving $4,000 each in grant funds from AARP Vermont to initiate or enhance winter placemaking demonstration projects. The projects focus on creating or reinventing public spaces to improve safety, accessibility, and overall appeal on a temporary or permanent basis. Proposals from Burlington, Rutland, White River Junction, Mendon, Putney, and Swanton were selected from dozens of applications for the initiative. This is the sixth year of AARP Vermont’s Placemaking Grant Program, which aims to spearhead demonstration project efforts that will help build momentum for long-term livability improvements with an emphasis on the needs of adults aged 50 and over.
Vermont’s cold and dark winter months pose several challenges for residents across the state, one of which is social isolation. The Winter Placemaking Grant Program focuses on helping communities embrace the winter months by reinventing public spaces to encourage outdoor activities and social engagement. The grant program is part of AARP’s nationwide Livable Communities initiative, which supports the efforts of cities, towns, neighborhoods and rural areas to become great places to live for people of all ages.
“This is an opportunity for six Vermont communities to take quick actions that can lead to a critical spark for longer-term progress,” explained Kelly Stoddard Poor of AARP Vermont. “We know that simple modifications can powerfully alter the health, economic, social, and ecological value of a community,” she said, and “when community members and local officials can see or experience a new or revitalized space, they are better able to understand what is possible and how it can improve their community. Projects like these have led to exciting new improvements in communities across the state and country.”
Locally, Next Stage Arts in Putney was awarded and will create an engaging outdoor art exhibition for the 50-plus community on the maintained Putney Forest trails. The group will also hold walks and snowshoes of the exhibit. A warming shelter with hot drinks and snacks will be available for participants.