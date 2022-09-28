PUTNEY — In celebration of the arrival of autumn, citizens can join three local nature-celebrating events in the Putney area.
With leaves now falling from trees, the Putney Big Tree Quest has officially started. Residents are encouraged to head out into the woods and search for the largest tree they can find. If large trees are hard to come by, residents are encouraged to take a photo of their best tree pose or submit their own tree art. To find out more about submitting a Putney Big Tree entry, visit the Putney Public Library website (putneylibrary.org), or contact Evie Lovett and Paul Levasseur at putneybigtree@gmail.com. Submissions are due by Nov. 1.
Residents are also encouraged to join a Free Autumn Woodland Photography Workshop with Josh Fields from 7 to 8:30 a.m. on Sunday. Fields, a landscape photographer from the Forest for Learning board, will give an informal photography workshop all about capturing unique and compelling autumn photos in the forest. Kids and adults alike are welcome with any camera, from a cellphone to a DSLR.
The workshop will be informal, with information based on the needs and desires of attendees. Members will talk about how to find unique landscapes large and small in a woodland area, ideal times of day and weather conditions, composition, exposure settings, using a tripod or making do without and more. The meeting will take place at Forest for Learning, 24 School Forest Drive.
Sign-ups are available on the Forest for Learning website: putneyforestforlearning.org/event-details/free-autumn-woodland-photography-workshop. See updates on the Forest for Learning Facebook event page: facebook.com/events/1186553171745792.
Fields will also host the Free Forest for Learning Big Tree Wander from 3 to 5 p.m., on Oct. 8, at the Forest for Learning. The Forest for Learning is partnering with Putney Big Tree Quest for a casual exploration of some areas in the Forest for Learning where guests might find some particularly big trees. Guests should come prepared with their measuring and documenting tools.
The Facebook event is listed at facebook.com/events/427222386175703, or guests can sign up on the Forest for Learning website at putneyforestforlearning.org/event-details/f4l-big-tree-wander.