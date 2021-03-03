PUTNEY — The Putney Commons Owners Association recently received approval from the Development Review Board to site two new energy-efficient homes. Terry Ehling, a publisher at MIT Press, is to be the newest PCOA member. Ehling’s home will be built through the collaboration of landscape architect Adam Hubbard; architect Chip Greenberg; builder Benjie Cragin; and Stevens & Associates, architectural engineers.
PCOA is now actively seeking its ninth and final member/builder.
A unique intentional community in Putney village, Putney Commons was founded in 2005 by educator Anne Fines. Members share responsibility for their common land and gardens and make decisions by consensus. The most recent project is a perpetual covenant to maintain and conserve their forested land, which includes several wooded trails.
For more information, visit putneycommonsvt.com.