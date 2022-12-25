PUTNEY — Members of the Putney community came together Monday, Dec. 12, for the second step of the Our Future Putney community visit process and set three concrete and actionable priorities for the future of the town. All area residents are encouraged to sign up for these task forces online at bit.ly/FuturePutney.
As part of the Community Visit process, community members discussed and voted on over 20 action items that were identified in the first phase of the process on Nov. 14, developing ideas around building community events, addressing childcare and housing, engaging youth, developing a community center, supporting the downtown and more. Through the voting process to identify top priorities to move forward, Putney community members identified three task forces that will work to revitalize Putney’s downtown, develop a community center and develop housing solutions.
After identifying these priorities, community members signed up for task forces to work together to move each item forward. Community members that were unable to attend are welcome and encouraged to sign up for a task force online at bit.ly/FuturePutney.
The third and final phase of the Community Visit process will take place on Tuesday, Jan. 17, at Next Stage Arts. Doors will open at 6 p.m. for light snacks and refreshments, with programming starting promptly at 6:30 p.m., which will be the first opportunity for task forces to come together to build action plans and identify resources to move this work forward. All members of the Putney community are encouraged to attend.
The process is facilitated by the Vermont Council on Rural Development, which was invited to the community by the Putney Select Board. VCRD is a non-profit, non-partisan organization dedicated to the advancement of Vermont communities. In the past 20 years, VCRD has worked with over 80 communities throughout Vermont to bring residents together through their facilitated and structured process to share ideas and move toward common solutions
For more information, visit bit.ly/FuturePutney or contact VCRD at 802-223-6091 or hannah@vtrural.org.