PUTNEY — All members of the Putney community are encouraged to attend the final phase of the town's Community Visit process, Our Future Putney, on Tuesday, Jan. 17, at Next Stage Arts to help set action plans to move the three identified priorities forward. Doors will open at 6 p.m. for light snacks and refreshments, with the meeting starting promptly at 6:30 p.m. All members of the Putney community are encouraged to attend.
On Dec. 12, 2022, members of the community came together and identified three priorities to be developed into volunteer task forces. The three task forces will work to revitalize Putney’s downtown, develop a community center, and develop housing solutions.
After identifying these priorities in December, community members began signing up for task forces to work together to move each item forward. Community members can sign up for a task force online at bit.ly/FuturePutney. Those who haven’t signed up for a task force are encouraged to do so in advance or arrive on Jan. 17 to learn more about the task forces and determine which priority is of most interest to them.
At the final phase of the Community Visit process on Jan. 17, the new task forces will meet to frame action plans and work with a resource team of federal, state, business and nonprofit leaders to identify the next steps toward success.
“This is a critical moment to translate the remarkable energy and commitment we’ve seen in Putney into task forces with clear action plans,” said VCRD Executive Director Brian Lowe. “The meetings are also an opportunity to connect with local, regional, state, and philanthropic partners who can provide advice or assistance to advance the priorities Putney residents have identified.”
For more information, visit bit.ly/FuturePutney or contact VCRD at 802-223-6091 or hannah@vtrural.org.