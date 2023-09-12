PUTNEY — Vermont Secretary of State Sarah Copeland Hanzas will be featured at the Putney Town Democrats legally required Town Political Party Reorganization on Monday, Sept. 18, at 6:30 pm at the Putney Library on Main Street.
Every two years, political parties at the town, county and state levels are required to "reorganize" to remain viable political entities for the upcoming election cycle. "Reorg" entails electing officers (a chair, secretary and treasurer) as well as delegates to the County Committee - which then elects delegates to the State Party.
Copeland Hanzas will give an overview of the scope of practice within the Secretary of State's office. From the Office of Professional Regulation to seeing the business community and also overseeing elections, the Secretary Of State is one of the busier offices in state government. The Secretary can also share some from the arc of her public service starting with being a middle school teacher, state representative and now secretary of state and all that while raising three daughters with her husband.
Along with hearing from Copeland Hanzas, those gathered will conduct of required business for reorganization and then weigh in on the issues of the day to start the process of crafting the County and State Democrats Platform:
• With Women's Basic Rights to Health Care and Bodily Autonomy continuing to be under siege in other states, do Vermonters want to continue to be leaders in protecting those Rights?
• With Climate Chaos making its destructive presence an everyday part of our lives with extreme heat, floods, wildfire smoke etc., can Vermont be a leader in addressing this existential threat?
• How does Putney, Windham County and Vermont maintain the quality of life, and thriving economy, we enjoy with the population diminishing and the lack of housing making it hard for young people to stay or move here ?
• And, how do we make Vermont a more welcoming and Inclusive place for all who live here now, and might want to live here?
• How do we help Vermont continue to be the best place to live, work, raise a family and retire in- for both today and into the future?
More information: mmrowicki@gmail.com