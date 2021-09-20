PUTNEY — Putney Town Democrats will meet via Zoom Tuesday at 7 p.m., to start the reorganization process necessary for the next election cycle.
Paramount in that cycle is to start building support for the vote in the November election, when Vermont voters will weigh in on passage of an Amendment to the Vermont Constitution to include Women's Reproductive Freedom.
Before each election cycle, Vermont election law requires town committees to "re-organize," including electing a chair, secretary and treasurer to oversee actions for the coming election cycle, as well as set their political agenda.
COVID-19, climate and racial/social justice continue to be at the forefront of issues to work on. The Putney Democrats says is it also vital that Vermont send a message to those states that would limit Women's Reproductive Freedom that Vermont is leading the way, in a different direction.
For more information or to receive the Zoom log-in information email or call Mike Mrowicki at 802-387-8787 or via email at mmrowicki@gmail.com