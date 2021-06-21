Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.  

Putney Monthly Free Produce Distribution: The Vermont Foodbank and the Putney Foodshelf co-sponsor a monthly food drop of free produce and some non-perishables on the fourth Thursday of every month, from 9:30 to 10:15 a.m. on Carol Brown Way (in front of Putney Meadows, the white building across from the Putney Co-op and Putney Fire Station). All are welcome. Because of COVID, it is drive-up service. Bags provided. The next monthly food drop is Thursday, June 24.