Putney Monthly Free Produce Distribution: The Vermont Foodbank and the Putney Foodshelf co-sponsor a monthly food drop of free produce and some non-perishables on the fourth Thursday of every month, from 9:30 to 10:15 a.m. on Carol Brown Way (in front of Putney Meadows, the white building across from the Putney Co-op and Putney Fire Station). All are welcome. Because of COVID, it is drive-up service. Bags provided. The next monthly food drop is Thursday, June 24.
- By Kristopher Radder, Brattleboro Reformer
Leland & Gray Union Middle and High School honors the graduating class of 2021 during the graduation ceremony on Saturday, June 19, 2021.
- By Kristopher Radder, Brattleboro Reformer
A hundred and sixty-seven students received their diplomas during Brattleboro Union High School’s graduation ceremony that was held on Friday, June 18, 2021.
- By Kristopher Radder, Brattleboro Reformer
Bellows Falls Union High School, in Westminster, Vt., honors the Class of 2021 during a graduation ceremony on Thursday, June 17, 2021.
- By Kristopher Radder, Brattleboro Reformer
People enjoy the nice sunny day as they pick fresh strawberries from the Dutton Berry Farm’s You Pick It field, on Route 30 in Newfane, Vt., on Thursday, June 17, 2021.
- By Gena Mangiaratti, Brattleboro Reformer
Inspired by a recent barbecue held for residents at Pine Heights, administration of the center for nursing and rehabilitation in Brattleboro held a drive-thru-style lunch event for first responders on Tuesday.