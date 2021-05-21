PUTNEY -- Everyone is welcome to join in a special vigil in memory of George Floyd's death, at 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 25, in the center of Putney.
The Vermont Legislative Social Equity Caucus invites communities across Vermont to participate in a Day of Remembrance and Action on May 25 to honor Floyd, who was killed by Minneapolis police officers on May 25, 2020. Through a Joint Resolution, Vermont Legislators are designating May 25 as a Day of Remembrance and Action.
George Floyd’s cry of “I can’t breathe” was heard around the world and catalyzed a reckoning on racial justice across the country. With the anniversary of Floyd’s death approaching, leaders in Vermont want to mark the day with a message of hope and remembrance.
The Legislature’s Social Equity Caucus is encouraging people across Vermont to share in a moment of silence at noon for 9 minutes 29 seconds on May 25, and to set intentions that helps identify and root out systems of white supremacy. In Putney, advocates will follow up with a community vigil at 7 p.m., lying on the sidewalks starting at Town hall (across from the General Store)
"This is an opportunity for people in our community to stand together and embrace a hope for the future," state Rep. Mike Mrowicki, D-Windham 4, said in a statement announcing the vigil. "In honor of the words of George Floyd's daughter, let us ensure that her father, George Floyd, 'changes the world' as we commit to truth and action in creating an anti-racist world of freedom, peace, and justice for all of us."