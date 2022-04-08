PUTNEY — The Putney Huddle, a local learning forum started in 2017, will host a candidate forum via Zoom for the six candidates vying for Select Board. The forum will be held Sunday, April 10, from 6 to 7 p.m. Join by Zoom link: bit.ly/selectboardforum.
Meg Mott, Putney Town Moderator and professor of politics, will moderate. Each candidate is invited to share who they are and why they are running for Select Board and then the forum will be open for questions from the public.
Early voting began Wednesday, April 6. On April 20, there will be an informational session at regular Select Board meeting beginning at 5:30 p.m., in person with limited capacity and on Zoom. For the Zoom link visit the town website. Zoom links can be found in the Select Board's agenda. In-person voting at the Putney Fire Station is April 26 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
For more information regarding the forum, contact Laura Chapman at 802-380-4379.