PUTNEY — Folks in the Putney and Brattleboro area may fondly remember the Putney Inn Restaurant. In its heyday, it was a thriving event venue for weddings, conferences, reunions, and retirement parties.
Now, after years of sitting empty the restaurant space is being transformed into something entirely new: The Putney Place.
Executive Director Katy Emond has long dreamed of seeing new life breathed into the building. Emond remembers, "I would drive by everyday on my way to and from work, and think about all the fun times I had there. Growing up, my family would eat there often. My brother worked as a bartender there for years and my 10-year high school reunion was held in the space."
Emond, who worked as a teacher and drama coach at the Bellows Falls Union High School for 14 years, had to take an extended leave of absence after the birth of her third child. "Childcare is always challenging to find, but after COVID-19 so many centers were forced to shut down. It became nearly impossible to find a spot," Emond recalls. "I was fortunate enough to learn about a two-year ESSER grant, through which I was able to open an afterschool program at my children's school, Putney Central. But I still needed to find a long-term placement for my youngest son, Charlie. That's when I started pursuing the restaurant space at the Inn."
Emond worked closely with the Inn's current owner, Bharat Parekh, to re-envision the space. Parekh had hoped to have a restaurant in the building again one day, but was willing to lease the building to Emond for her endeavor.
"The first phase of this project is getting doors open for the Pumpkin Patch, which is the early childhood education center," Emond explains in a news release. "Additional phases include the opening of a playspace / children's museum available to the public on the weekends. When KidsPlayce in Brattleboro closed its doors, it was a devastating loss to the community. Young children need access to indoor play areas, especially in the winter."
In addition, Emond is writing grants and pursuing opening a youth center and a small cafe as well. "One of the reasons why childcare is so difficult to find, is because it is a failing business model. It's extremely expensive to operate and the requirements are extensive. My hope for this center is that by having so many things to offer, each resource can help support one another." In fact, Emond's first drafts of her business plan were rejected by three different banks before the Brattleboro Development Credit Corporation supported the project and issued a business start-up loan.
"Opening an early childhood education center is a dizzying process, but I've been really fortunate to have some wonderful mentors helping me along the way. Charlie was able to attend Signal Pine Playschool in Putney last year while I worked, and the director, Brit Quell, has been a tremendous supporter of the project as well as a mentor and a friend." Emond also credits her dear friend, Katia Morrison, as well as fellow members of the Windham Early Childhood Educators Listserv, Billie Slade, and Melanie Zinn for their continued support and encouragement.
The community has also shown support for this new endeavor. "We had a volunteer community workday last Sunday and it was truly inspiring to see how many people came out and rolled up their sleeves to help us get our doors open."
Emond reports that friends, family members, as well as people she barely knew and some she had never even met, attended to give the building a deep cleaning and help assemble playsets. "I was feeling so overwhelmed at one point, but Rosie Smith of Elm Lea childcare stepped in with truckloads of donations. She gave me a hug and asked, 'So, do you want me to build you a toddler classroom?' I nodded and in an hour a space that had been filled with boxes had been transformed into a beautiful classroom. I have to admit, by the end of the day I was in tears because I was just feeling so much gratitude for all of these amazing people."
Many have asked Emond if she has a business partner in all of this. While she has essentially tackled this project single-handedly, she does admit, "My biggest supporter in all of this has been my husband, Josh Emond. Not only has he put his own handyman business on hold to help me get the building repaired, building castles on the weekends and assembling playsets, he's also the one picking up much of the slack at home with our three kids. Without Josh and my mom, Catherine Kauffman, this project never would have come to fruition."
The Putney Place will be hosting an open house and community playdate this Friday from 4 to 6 p.m. The event is free of charge and all are welcome to attend. To learn more about this project, visit the website at putneyplace.com.