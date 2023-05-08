PUTNEY — A series of outdoor Community Sing Alongs at the Putney Public Library will be held from 7 to 8 p.m. on May 18, June 15, July 20 and Aug. 17.
These community sing-alongs will feature a printed songbook of well-known songs from many traditions: folk, golden oldies, gospel, Beatles, old pop and rock and show tunes. Participants will take turns choosing what to sing; binders with lyrics will be provided. Putney resident Rich Grumbine will lead the singing and provide guitar accompaniment.
The sing-along will occur outside behind the library. Be dressed to be outdoors and bring insect repellant as needed.
For more information, contact Rich Grumbine at richgrumbine1@gmail.com.