PUTNEY — The Putney Public Library is offering Free Speech Camp for high school students, August 9-13, from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Putney Public Library. There is no cost for this camp but registration is required. Meg Mott will be leading the camp and has taught debate and constitutional reasoning to high school students through Marlboro College’s summer program.
The First Amendment’s protections of free speech is considered the crown jewel of American freedoms. Without free speech, argued Frederick Douglass, there is no liberty at all. High school students, however, are in a slightly different category. Public schools restrict what students can and cannot say and what they can and cannot wear. How is that not a violation of the First Amendment?
The Supreme Court plays a major role in deciding which constitutional freedoms apply to students. In the 1960s the Supreme Court argued that students needed greater freedoms in order to be better citizens. More recently, the Supreme Court has argued against student rights in order to create more orderly learning environments. Both sides have merit. Over the course of the week participants will act out the different arguments through fish bowls, role plays and informal debates. By the end of the week, students will better understand the principles and challenges behind free speech.
Camp will be held outdoors under a tent. Register at www.putneylibrary.org. The Putney Public Library is located at 55 Main St, Putney, and is open Monday from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.; Wednesday from 1 to 6 p.m.; Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.; and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.