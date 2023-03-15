PUTNEY — The Putney Public Library will investigate and discuss Vermont immigration at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 21.
Who are the immigrants in Vermont? How did they get to Vermont (of all places), and what are they doing here? What specific hardships do they face in Vermont? Former immigration attorney Susan Mills, and Kate Paarlberg-Kvam, executive director of the Community Asylum Seeker’s Project, will join the conversation to learn more about the realities of immigrants in Vermont through the lens of 2023’s Vermont Reads selection, “The Most Costly Journey.”
As a recipient of the Vermont Humanities Council’s Vermont Reads grant, Putney Public Library is circulating copies of “The Most Costly Journey” to encourage as many people in the Putney community to read on the same topic. “The Most Costly Journey” is a non-fiction comics anthology presenting stories of survival and healing told by Latin American migrant farmworkers in Vermont and drawn by New England cartoonists as part of the El Viaje Más Caro project — a health care outreach effort aimed at addressing the overlooked mental health needs of these immigrants. Originally distributed to farm workers as individual Spanish-language comic books, this collected edition brings the lives and voices — as well as the challenges and hardships — of these workers to an English-language audience, granting insight into the experiences and lives of the people vital to producing the food we eat.
Before moving to Vermont a couple of years ago, Mills ran an immigration law firm in Providence, R.I., and the Boston area as a Spanish-speaking attorney for 20-plus years. She prepared asylum cases for thousands of immigrants from Central America, with a focus on unaccompanied teenagers. Her work, her family life with Central Americans, as well as her own lesbian feminism and community activism over many years, were inspiration for a novel that was published in 2022, “On the Wings of a Hummingbird.”
Paarlberg-Kvam is executive director at CASP. She holds a Ph.D. in Latin American and Caribbean Studies and is a former postdoctoral fellow at the Kroc Institute for International Peace Studies.
Prior to joining the staff team at CASP, Paarlberg-Kvam spent 10 years teaching courses in Latin American history, social movements, gender studies, and political economy. At CASP she serves as executive director and legal liaison, as well as working with a statewide coalition of asylum advocates to build a welcoming state.
The library is located at 55 Main St. This event is free and open to the public.